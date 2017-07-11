× Chicago man sentenced for Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Another man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a Burlington shooting that police suspect was prompted by a still-unsolved homicide.

The Hawk Eye reports that Holland Ewing Jr., of Chicago, was sentenced Monday to 10 years. He and Dontis Davis, of Matteson, Illinois, and Gilbert Ellis, of Burlington, pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to commit intimidation with a dangerous weapon with intent.

Davis is scheduled to be sentenced July 20. Ellis is appealing his 10-year prison term.

Authorities say the three conspired to shoot into a Burlington home last November less than an hour after one of their friends, Breon Combs, who also lived in Chicago, was fatally shot less than two blocks away. Investigators suspect the three thought Combs’ killer was in the home.

The house in the 400 block of South Garfield Street was shot at multiple times on Tuesday, November 22, 2016, and “the assailants fled,” according to the police statement.

Shortly after, police say a man, 35-year-old James Griffin from Chicago, showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body; he was airlifted to another hospital for treatment.