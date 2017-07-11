Black Hawk Area Special Education Center close to getting new playground for students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Illinois - The Black Hawk Area Special Education Center is raising funds for a better playground.

"They need to have handicap accessibility, we have students in wheel chairs, they need to play, " said Marcia Lintz.

Getting a playground that is handicap accessible comes with a price tag of $255,000.

So far, the school has raised $104,000, but they still need more to provide this opportunity for the students.

"All of our funding has come from donations, whether they be charitable organizations or individual donations as well as fundraising efforts," said Christan Schrader, Director of Special Ed.

Currently on the playground students have to have constant supervision from an adult.

"It lacks safety and it lacks handicap accessibility and it also needs to be more interactive so students can learn from their activities while they're playing," said Schrader.

With the new playground the students will have more freedom with a cushioned ground and areas for shade.

"Everyone needs to play, play is the business of children," said Lintz.

The school hopes they will be able to raise enough funds to start construction in 2018.

Click HERE to see the plans and how you can help out.