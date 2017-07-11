Bachelor Ben Higgins golfs to benefit Boys and Girls Clubs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Illinois -- 150 golfers came out to support the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley on Tuesday, July 11. This is the 16th year for the golf invitational that's become the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year.

BGCMV supports 600 Quad Cities kids, ranging in age from 6-18 years old. It costs at least $1,000 per child to pay for the programs that support them each year. The organization is expanding with a fourth location next month coming to the old J.B. Young School in Davenport.

This year organizers invited Ben Higgins, star of ABC's "The Bachelor" to play in the outing. He was joined by country stars Cole Swindell and Eric Dodd.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"It's so much fun when you can play in a golf outing and support a good cause," Higgins said. "I love golf. It's cool to be accepted already, when you're supporting a charity that means so much to the Quad Cities."

Higgins will also play in the John Deere Classic ProAm during his visit.