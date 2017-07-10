× We Need YOUR Questions for… the Volunteers of the John Deere Classic!

Silvis, Illinois – There are about 1,700 volunteers who help put the John Deere Classic on each and every year.

This Thursday, July 13th, Good Morning Quad Cities is going to have “Breakfast With…” as many as we can! Java Lab in Moline is going to help News 8’s Jesyka Dereta hand out breakfast and re-fill coffee mugs for volunteers who are getting ready for the First Round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.

This “Breakfast With…” comes after News 8’s Angie Sharp sat down with Tournament Director Clair Peterson and Birdies for Charity Director Kristy Ketcham-Jackson at TPC Deere Run to talk about why the John Deere Classic is for more than just golf fans. In June, News 8’s Jonathan Ketz had “Breakfast With…” Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch. In June, Good Morning Quad Cities also took a tour of the Whitey’s Factory and learned about the National Railroad Hall of Fame in Galesburg ahead of the city’s 40th Annual Railroad Days. We have also learned more about what’s happening on the Rock Island Arsenal and the progress being made on the the new I-74 Bridge.

July 10th-16th, 2017 is the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run. WQAD News 8 is your Official TV Station for everything that happens before, during, and after the PGA Tournament.

