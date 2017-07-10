× Train hits vehicle parked in East Dubuque railroad crossing

EAST DUBUQUE, Illinois — A train hit a vehicle that was parked in a railroad crossing, officials say. Two people who had been inside the vehicle got out before the collision.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. on Barge Terminal Road Sunday, July 9, according to a crash report from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

The two people, a man and a woman, “exited the vehicle prior to the vehicle being struck by the train,” the report said. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The train involved was a Canadian National train, according to the report.

EastDubuque’s fire, ambulance and police departments responded to the scene to help.