× Sticky summer weather had returned… Storm chances the next few days, too

Pretty steamy out there! A sure sign of whats to come in the days ahead.

With the exception of an isolated storm tonight, skies will be a lot calmer with overnight lows around warm and humid 70 degrees.

We’re back into the upper 80s for Tuesday before reaching the hottest and most humid day of the week, Wednesday with highs in the lower 90s. Add the humidity and it will feel over 100 degrees!

I still do see a passing shower or thunderstorm each day but more later day events than anything else.

Might even see a passing shower or thunderstorm during 1st round play of the John Deere Classic. Otherwise, looking pretty dry with daytime highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

