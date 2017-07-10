× Police: Naked man arrested walking around Walmart

TEMPE, AZ (KTVK) — Tempe police arrested a man for walking around a Walmart naked over the last holiday weekend.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, police received a call about a naked man inside the Walmart near Elliot Road and Priest Drive.

Officers arrived and found 49-year-old Robert Kanoff across the street, completely naked, although he did have shoes on.

According to police, Kanoff admitted to walking into the Walmart after being dropped off by two people who thought it would be funny for him to be naked. Kanoff also admitted to taking drugs earlier in the day.

Tempe police say he was charged with indecent exposure, public sexual indecency and possession of dangerous drugs.