Trees down, roads closed after thunderstorm hits Oquawka

OQUAWKA, Illinois — Severe thunderstorms overnight caused widespread tree damage in Oquawka, and took out one resident’s entire yard.

Photos of the damage were shared on Facebook Monday, July 10th. The photos show trees down with leaves and limbs scattered all over a property; the National Weather Service reported that there is widespread tree damage throughout the town.

The Henderson County Sheriff, Steven P. Haynes, said that all the roads leading into Oquawka are closed. The public is asked to stay away from the area for safety reasons.

Residents are being asked to conserve water. They are also urged to not remove trees or debris from their property until the power is shut off.

WQAD News 8’s Lauren Simone is in Oquawka this morning working to report the damage and how the town will handle the cleanup.

Any residents of Oquawka or surrounding areas who arein need of anything, are asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 309-867-4291. Or call 911.