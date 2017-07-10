× Officials seek help in identifying woman pulled from the Kankakee River

WILMINGTON, Illinois — At approximately 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, Illinois State Police responded to reports of a female body in the Kankakee River.

The body was located near the 29000 block of Redman Road in Wilmington.

While the results of an autopsy performed on Monday, July 10, are pending, the ISP is seeking help from the public in identifying the young woman.

She is described as being a light-skinned female in her late teens/early 20’s, approximately five feet tall, 102 pounds, red and brown hair, brown eyes, and she has two piercings in her right ear, one piercing in her left.

She was wearing a black, one-piece bodysuit from Forever 21 with a three-quarter chest zipper in a size small.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ISP TIPLINE at (815) 726-6377 ext. 2.

Callers may remain anonymous.