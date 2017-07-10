× Body pulled from Mississippi River Sunday in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Iowa authorities are working to identify a body that was pulled from the Mississippi River on Sunday.

Dubuque County Sheriff Joseph Kennedy said the body could not be immediately identified because of the extent of decomposition.

Kennedy says it’s too early to say if the body could be 19-year-old Allison Morgan who disappeared January 2.

Morgan’s car was found abandoned on a bridge over the river, and witnesses said she climbed over the rail and disappeared.

Kennedy said the body found Sunday was spotted by a fisherman about five miles downriver from where Morgan disappeared.