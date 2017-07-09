× Strong storms will be moving in late Sunday night

Our Sunday is starting out pretty nice! Most of us will have a partly cloudy sky today, but a few showers can’t be ruled out late this afternoon. The heat and humidity are really going to crank up with highs in the upper 80s.

Eyes turn to the sky tonight for our next chance of strong to severe storms. While the evening will be quiet, a large line of showers and storms will begin to push through around midnight or so from the north along the Wisconsin border. These will move further southward to the Quad Cities before the sunrise on Monday. Damaging winds, and very heavy rain will be the main threats tonight, along with the chance for hail. Weather radios and our Storm Track 8 App are both great ways to get warnings during the overnight hours.

Storms will push out of the way by lunchtime on Monday, but more showers and storms will pop up late that afternoon and evening. Highs will soar back into the low 90s.

Hot and humid conditions will last through Tuesday and Wednesday. While highs will be in the low 90s, it’s going to feel more like 95-100. Expect a chance of storms both days.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham

