× Still looking at strong storms late Sunday night into Monday

We had a classic summer afternoon on Sunday. With the heat and humidity in place, it’s going to help fuel strong to possibly severe storms late Sunday night into Monday morning. A nice line of storms from the north will swing through Northern Illinois and Iowa roughly around midnight or so. As they push further to the southeast, we’ll be watching the potential for damaging winds over 60-70 MPH and very heavy rain. We’re looking at the greatest risk for seeing these strong storms to the north of I-80. They will be weakening a bit once they reach the Quad Cities and places south. Most of these storms will be out of the way around the sunrise.

Most of the storms will end early that morning, but a few more will pop up late Monday afternoon and evening. It will be toasty with highs around 90.

There’s a small chance for a few storms on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s. It gets even warmer by Wednesday with highs in the low 90s! Rain chances by then will be pretty slim. We’ll cool off a bit by Thursday and Friday with highs back in the 80s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham