Local Jazz group awards $5,000 dollars in scholarships to high school students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- The Catfish Jazz Society presented five scholarships to local high school seniors.

The checks were awarded at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Davenport during the group's monthly jam session.

Five seniors were awarded $1,000 for college, and one underclassman received $500 for band camp.

"It's important to be aware of jazz music, because there's a lot of things that are unique about jazz and being American root music, and it's important to pass on the torch," said former scholarship recipient Kellen Meyers.

Jazz leaders say they hope students will keep pursuing music with these scholarships to keep Jazz alive.

"Hopefully these students that we're helping along the way will benefit and continue their studies in music. We've had some awesome absolutely fabulous students, says Beverly Brandmeyer," President of the Catfish Jazz Society.

The group awards scholarships to students every year.