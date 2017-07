Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hear from 2017 JDC Champ Ryan Moore as he gets set to defend his title. Tournament Director, Clair Peterson talks about what it takes to get ready for another JDC. Tom Johnston, from the Dispatch/Argus and Ron Scheyd, TPC Deere run Golf Professional take a closer look at the field. Then we let you know what the weather for this years JDC will be.

