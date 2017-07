Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELDRIDGE, Iowa-- Area motorcyclists hopped on their bikes to raise money and awareness about cancer.

On June 9th riders met up at Lady Di's in Eldridge for the Q-C Cancer Awareness ride for Gilda's Club.

Around 400 bikers showed up to support those dealing with all types of cancer.

The money raised from the ride goes to help gilda's club, which provides support, education, and hope to people affected by the disease.

Organizers say they hoped to raise $20,000 dollars from the ride.