Historic Rock Island Park celebrates 90 years

ROCK ISLAND-- A quad city park is celebrating 90 years in the community.

Families came out to Black Hawk State Historic Site for Sunday in the Park event.

The event featured a variety of activities from nature walks to learning about eagles nest.

There were also history lessons about the area's Native American tribes.

"The more we know about Black Hawk Park, and what a jewel it is in our urban area and the more we know about our history, the more we appreciate where we live and the people with live with in our communities," says Kristen Bergren, member of Citizens to Preserve Black Hawk Park.

The historic site is located on 208 acres that borders the Rock River.