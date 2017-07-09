× Firefighters find body inside burning Morrison home

MORRISON, Illinois — Police are investigating after a body was found inside a burning Morrison home.

Around 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, Morrison firefighters and police, as well as Whiteside County sheriff’s deputies, responded to a house fire at 805 West Park Street.

When firefighters entered the home, they found a woman’s body inside.

Peggy S. Schroeder, a 53-year-old from Morrison, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Morrison Police, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshall, and Illinois State Police are all investigating.

More information is expected to be released later Sunday afternoon.