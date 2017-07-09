× Crash stalling I-80 traffic near West Branch

Traffic is backed up on Interstate 80 near West Branch, Iowa, due to a crash.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, the left lane of I-80 eastbound is blocked from Exit 254 – County Road X30 to Exit 259 – County Road X40.

At 8:10 p.m., Google was reporting an 11 minutes delay.

Travelers say a vehicle crashed into an overpass column and caught fire. Police officers, firefighters, and ambulances from several different departments were on scene.

Smoke could be seen from several miles away.