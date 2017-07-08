× Sunday’s heat and humidity will result in more storms

What an awesome Saturday we had! After a beautiful afternoon, we’ll stay mostly clear throughout the evening and overnight hours. It will be refreshingly cool with lows in the low 60s. A few sprinkles may pop up south of Highway 34.

With the winds shifting from the southwest on Sunday, temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s and even the low 90s. Unfortunately, the humidity will also be creeping back into the Quad Cities. An isolated shower or storm is possible during the afternoon, but we’re really going to focus on the chance for stronger storms Sunday night into Monday morning. A large batch of storms will be moving through from the north around midnight with the potential for heavy rain, damaging winds, and hail. These will swing through before the sunrise north of the Quad Cities, and will exit our area later that morning. This forecast has the potential to chance, so check back with us for the latest updates.

Temperatures will soar near 90 by Monday afternoon with the chance of a few more storms that afternoon. The heat and humidity will really ramp up by Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 90s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham