Muscatine was trailing 5-3 in the bottom of the 7th. The muskies scored 3 runs to come back to win 6-5 over Bettendorf.
Muscatine SB battles back to win in last at bat
Louisa-Muscatine SB gets late home run for victory
Assumption baseball clinches MAC title
Muscatine fixes broken UV system that disinfects treated wastewater
Removal process continues for Muscatine Mayor
Muscatine eases rules on fireworks sale and usage
Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson wins stay, judge orders her to be re-instated
Ousted Muscatine mayor hosts first ‘Coffee with the Mayor’ since being reinstated
Pleasant Valley avenges regular season loss in win over Muscatine
Moline, United Township split baseball double header
Mississippi Drive corridor ready for fresh look in Muscatine
United Township sweeps Moline in softball
Residents react to Muscatine city council removing mayor