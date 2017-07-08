Dozens of runners cross the finish line to help out local fire departments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHERRARD, Illinois-- Dozens of runners lined up on the starting line to raise money for local fire departments in the area.

The 2nd Annual Fireman's 8K Charity run took place near the Sherrard park.

Surrounding firefighters that volunteer for the race will have their departments name put in a raffle and the winner drawn gets the money raised.

The money raised will go to buy new gear and equipment for firefighters.

"This year we had a great turnout, we have probably around fifty runners and that’s a really good feeling knowing that you always have that community coming out for support," says Tucker Ward, Sherrard firefighter.

Last year the group raised around $650 dollars and hope to earn more this year and the next.