COAL VALLEY, Illinois-- Dozens of dachshunds raced to the finish line to place as top dog.

Owners signed up their furry friends at the Coal Valley Days celebration at Municipal Park.

When my mom said we were coming here I was a little shocked cause I've never heard of it before, but I'm kind of excited to see all the little dogs just run. I think it's so cute," says Madeline Chambers, dachshund race participant.

Other celebrations included a carnival, tons of fair food and a car show.