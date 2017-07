Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thousands of people and hundreds of hot rods were at the 31st running of the Super Chevy Show.

The auto show is at the Cordova International Raceway.

It included drag races a swap meet and a car show.

It also features the largest collection of Chevrolet vehicles in one place.

Organizers say they expected 3,000 to 4,000 people to attend.