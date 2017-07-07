Trick Shot Challenge!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Contest Information

This is your chance to show your golf skills for a chance to make your own magic out at TPC Deere Run. Submit your video for your trick shot using the form below.

There will be two contest winners selected. Your video will be featured in a story for WQAD.com along with yourself in proving you have what it takes to play like a pro.

The contest will be held Friday July 7th, 2017 until Saturday July 15th.

Your chance to play like a pro will be Monday July 17th, 2017 at 7am. We will be re-creating a challenge list from three famous pro shots that have happened in the years of the John Deere Classic on TPC Deere Run's well known hole 18.

To submit your video post it to your favorite social media site then copy the link and insert it into the form below.

Good Luck and Game On!