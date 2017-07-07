× Sticky summer warmth takes a back seat until next week

Started a bit muggy out there but once that northwest breeze took over you could almost tell a difference. Temperatures were a bit more seasonal too, with highs around the mid 80s.

With slightly drier air settling in overnight temperatures will easily drop around the 60 degree mark under clear skies.

That will set the tone for a fabulous summer day on Saturday with plenty of sun and highs around the low to mid 80s.

Temperatures will inch up a few degrees more come Sunday as a disturbance moves in from the northwest. This may lead to a few passing showers later that day.

In fact, this disturbance will likely be one of several that we’ll witness through the first part of the new week until chances diminish heading into tournament play of the John Deere Classic!!!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

