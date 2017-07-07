Plenty to watch for in 2017 JDC Field

Posted 9:53 pm, July 7, 2017, by

The 2017 John Deere Classic field is set.  Ryan Moore will be back looking to defend his 2016 crown.  Fan favorites Steve Stricker and Zach Johnson will be back.  Bubba Watson returns to Deere Run for the first time since 2010.   Plenty of names and fresh faces to follow all weekend long.