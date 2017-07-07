NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Something Fun (and Yummy!) For Your Summer Fruit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you know that watermelon is actually both a fruit and a vegetable? Crazy! For this week's purposes though, we are treating it as a fun fruit and transforming it into a delicious dessert.

On Friday, July 7th during our weekly "Nailed It Or Failed It" Segment on WQAD News 8 at 11am, I showed Jon and Taylor how to take a watermelon and turn it into jello. I figured out how with the help of this recipe from the blog, Smart School House.

It was actually pretty easy. All you do is take a watermelon, cut it in half, and scoop out the inside - save it so you can enjoy it! Then, you make the jello according to the directions on the box, pour it into the watermelon, and let it sit in the fridge for at least six hours. Viola! You will open the fridge door and find a wiggly watermelon, ready for your next summer party.