Iowa man sentenced to 10 years in prison for having sex with 15-year-old

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A Washington, Iowa man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of sexual abuse and theft in Muscatine County District Court on Friday, July 7.

Anthony A. Drayton, 25, pleaded guilty last May to having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old minor and taking possession of stolen property, which was valued as more than $1,000. Court records say the property was stolen in an earlier burglary.

The sentences will run concurrently and under the terms of the plea agreement, Drayton will be ordered to remain on correctional supervision as if on parole for the remainder of his life. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.