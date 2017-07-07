Gene Meeker Could Fill Davenport’s Sixth Ward Vacancy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT- The city council could approve former alderman Gene Meeker for the sixth ward city council vacancy Wednesday, July 12.

Alderman Jeff Justin is leaving his spot after taking a new job in Florida. Wednesday, July 5, alderman discussed having Meeker fill the vacancy until the winner of this fall's regular city election is picked and sworn in.

Tuesday, July 11, third ward residents will head to the polls to vote in a special election. Marion Meginnis and Carlton Wills will face off in the third ward alderman election. The position opened after former alderman Bill Boom plead guilty to lying under oath during a federal grand jury investigation.

Thursday, June 29, Mayor Frank Klipsch told WQAD News 8 the timing for the third ward election works out well, but it would not for a sixth ward election.

"We'll have a new alderman seated just about a week after that vote is verified," Klipsch said. "They'll be on board."

The city council meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.