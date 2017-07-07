× Former Rock Island Alderman dies in accident at TPC Deere Run

SILVIS, Ill. — John Deere Classic tournament officials have confirmed that 68-year-old Chuck Austin, a former Rock Island alderman, died as a result of an accident that happened near the TPC Deere Run maintenance area on Friday, July 7.

WVIK, the National Public Radio Station in Rock Island, reported the accident on its Facebook page.

Silvis Police issued a statement Friday afternoon confirming they responded to a “medical call” at the course and assisted volunteers with life-saving measures, but that the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the WVIK post, Austin was a retired teacher as well as a former alderman. He was a long-time volunteer at the JDC tournament.