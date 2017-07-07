Community remembers Chuck Austin for his service and commitment to his community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND - Chuck Austin was a man who had a big place in his heart for the city of Rock Island.

"Seen him and his wife Ann throughout the community and see him picking up trash, I mean he just cared so much for the school he graduated from and the city he lived in," said Thom Sigel, Rock Island High School boys' basketball coach.

Thom Sigel worked with Austin at Rock Island High School and he remembered his friend and neighbor who died doing something he loved, volunteering at the John Deere Classic.

"There will be a lot of people that's remembered everything that he did," said Sigel.

"Chuck was one of those guys, like I said 27 years, you don't keep coming back unless you have that feeling of generosity in your heart, he did," said Clair Peterson, John Deere Classic tournament director.

Austin was apart of a tight knit group at the classic known as the 'grunt crew.'

"It's very close knit group, so when you start going from committee to committee and his group was really, really stunned and took it really hard today, as everyone does. It`s the loss of a family member," said Peterson.

So many people are feeling the loss, Austin served as a Rock Island alderman, kept score at the Justin Sharp Shootout and Rocky basketball games.

"Always involved, detail oriented with everything you know going back to working with the basketball program," sad Sigel.

"He was always there to be involved, to help better a community like Rock Island," said J.P Foley, former Rock Island alderman.

Chuck Austin, leaving behind a legacy of teamwork, service to others and a commitment to the community.

Austin's death is being investigated as a 'tragic accident' by the Silvis Police Department and Rock Island County Coroners Office.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Rockford.