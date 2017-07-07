× Body pulled from Mississippi River, south of Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa — A body was pulled from the Mississippi River, just south of the Dubuque city limits, according to a spokesperson from the Dubuque Fire Department.

It was around 3:25 a.m. Friday, July 7th when the fire department was called to help the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department retrieve a body on the Iowa side of the river.

Crews were on scene there until about 7 a.m., the fire department said.

No word yet on whether the body has been identified.

The recovery comes just days after crews halted boat traffic in the area in search of a missing railroad employee who had reportedly fallen into the river.