Assumption Ace’s leading the way for the Knights

Posted 9:50 pm, July 7, 2017, by

  The Assumption Knights have three legitimate "Ace" pitchers.  Daniel Powers, committed to Kansas State.  Ben Beutel, headed to Bowling Green.  And Trenton Wallace, a future Iowa Hawkeye.  Three Division 1 caliber pitchers looking to lead the Knights back to State.