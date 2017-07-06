× Win tickets to see Sunset Boulevard at Quad City Music Guild

Quad City Music Guild presents Sunset Boulevard playing August 4-5-6 & 10-11-12-13 at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline, IL. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $11 for children. Call 309-762-6610 for reservations now!

Sunset Boulevard weaves a magnificent tale of faded glory and unfulfilled ambition. Silent movie star Norma Desmond longs for a return to the big screen, having been discarded by tinsel town with the advent of ‘talkies.’ Her glamour has faded in all but her mind. When she meets struggling Hollywood screen-writer Joe Gillis in dramatic circumstances, their subsequent passionate and volatile relationship leads to an unforeseen and tragic conclusion.

Based on the Billy Wilder film, this musical layers book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton over timeless music by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

You could win two tickets to the Friday, August 4th performance. Just fill out the form below. Deadline for entry is Sunday, July 23, 2017.

For complete contest rules, click here.