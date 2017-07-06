Why the John Deere Classic is for More Than Just Golf Fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, Illinois - Spectators and Golf Pros around the world are getting ready to experience "Moore Magic" at this year's John Deere Classic.

On Thursday, July 6th, News 8's Angie Sharp had "Breakfast With..." Clair Peterson, Tournament Director and Kristy Ketcham-Jackson, Birdies for Charity Director at TPC Deere Run on Good Morning Quad Cities.

Peterson said the course is in perfect shape and the set up is right on schedule for Monday, July 10th. He also said there are a lot of players to keep an eye on this year. Click the video link above to hear his list.

Meanwhile, it's not too late to turn in your pledge card for the Birdies for Charity Program. Ketcham-Jackson said they are hoping to beat last year's record-breaking total of $10.5 million, which helps nearly 500 charities and organizations across our area. To find out how to get involved, click the video link below:

This "Breakfast With..." - and the John Deere Classic - took place at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Food and Beverage Director, Chad Nelson, said a lot of people don't realize the Deere Run Grille inside is open to the public. His staff is also working on something new for spectators who are at next week's golf tournament:

WQAD News 8 is your Official Station for the John Deere Classic. Don't forget to tune in for the John Deere Classic Preview Show on Sunday, July 9th immediately after WQAD News 8 at 10pm.