The heat and humidity will lead to a few storms Thursday night

Happy Thursday! It’s a bit muggy this morning, but the heat and humidity are really going to crank up today. With a good dose of sunshine this afternoon, highs will soar into the low 90s. Combined with the humidity, it’s going to feel more like the mid 90s and possibly close to 100 in some spots.

The early evening will remain dry, but a cold front passing through late tonight will spark a few showers and storms. A few may be on the strong side with gusty winds, mainly along Highway 20. It’s going to remain warm and humid through the night with lows around 70.

As that front completely passes through by Friday morning, we’ll see drier and cooler air filter in through the day. Highs will only manage to reach the mid 80, and the humidity won’t be near as much of a factor. We’ll still see lots of sun. The beautiful weather will continue into Saturday. We may see a few showers pop up by Sunday, but highs will still be in the mid 80s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham