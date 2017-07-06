× Small thunderstorm chance overnight… More tolerable summer warmth ahead

WHEW!!! A toasty and sultry day it turned out to be as temperatures had no problem reaching around the 90 degree mark.

I’m keeping an eye on an approaching front from the north that is expected to arrive overnight. Not much action is expected along this front as it arrives locally, but nonetheless, a healthy shower or strong thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.

Once the front does pass then more tolerable summer warmth and lower humidity takes over for the upcoming weekend. Expect highs ranging between 82 and 86 degrees right through Sunday. Only shower or thunderstorm chance I see that really sticks out is a disturbance arriving later Sunday.

In fact, we may see at least a chance for either a passing shower or thunderstorm most of next week for the John Deere Classic as a warm front positions itself just to our south. This will allow a few disturbances to ride along it and thus bring that chance in the forecast . Stay tuned!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

