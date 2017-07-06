Scott County officials want to create mutual ordinance on fireworks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- Scott County officials are looking to come up regulations for fireworks next year.

This comes after Davenports decision to reinforce a previous ban on fireworks.

Officials say they are looking to organize with other cities and rural areas for a mutual ordinance.

"The idea is to coordinate something across the board for all of Scott County,"says Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane.

By law, cities can set up their own firework ordinances.

But Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane says calls to the dispatch center would be difficult to handle if cities were to go by their own ordinances.

"When a call comes into the dispatch center, the dispatcher has to figure out what jurisdiction this is taking place in, figure out what the ordinance says in order to dispatch an officer or not dispatch an officer," says Lane.

The decision to regulate fireworks comes from the increase in complaints and safety concerns.

Davenport police and Scott County officials saw an increase in calls for firework complaints.

Genesis Health System says they also saw an increase patients being treated and released in firework-related injuries.

"We’re through the holiday, it’s time now to evaluate what we just experienced and make the changes that we need," says Lane.