Residents show support for Muscatine mayor at first city council meeting since being reinstated

MUSCATINE - Mayor Diana Broderson sat in her office before the city council meeting preparing for her first one back since being reinstated as mayor.

"I'm excited to get back to the people's business, I've wanted to be right where I'm at all along and making sure that I do what the people want me to do," said Broderson.

She received a warm welcome from her supporters as she entered the council chambers.

"I`m happy to see Diana Broderson here," said Melissa Martin, resident.

This city council meeting is the first time the council and mayor are together since the council voted to oust her back in May.

"I think it's probably gonna go just the way it's been the whole time I've been in office, so I don't look for there to be any changes," said Broderson.

The council accused her of abusing her power and making complaints that cost the city thousands of dollars to defend.

However, at the city council meeting, the residents of Muscatine thanked her for jumping right back into her job.

"I want to thank mayor for taking my phone call over the weekend, she understood my concern, she was empathetic," said Muscatine resident.

City council members declined to comment on camera about the mayor being back in her seat but council member Mike Rehwaldt said he believes that will change very soon.

Broderson is allowed to serve as mayor until her appeal hearing set for July 17th.