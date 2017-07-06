× Quad City International Airport Classic Coozie Giveaway

Are you ready to see Moore magic at this year’s John Deere Classic? This year’s tournament takes place July 10th – 16th at the TPC Deere Run in Silvis, IL.

If you are there on Friday or Sunday, be sure to stop by the WQAD table on the 16th green and pick up a FREE coozie from the Quad City International Airport and WQAD News 8.

The first 200 people to stop by each day will get a free coozie. Be sure to check the slip inside. Each day one lucky person will receive a gift package from the Quad City International Airport.