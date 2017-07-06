Muscatine fixes broken UV system that disinfects treated wastewater

MUSCATINE, Iowa — The City of Muscatine has repaired its water treatment system, which allows treated wastewater to be disinfected.

During 4th of July week, the Muscatine Water Pollution Control Plant’s UV-Disinfection system broke down. While staff waited for parts to fix the system, the public was advised to “avoid full-body contact with the Mississippi River.”

The city announced that the system was back up and running on Thursday, July 6th.

In a statement from the city, they said that even before the water runs through the UV system, it “is at or exceeds acceptable levels for discharge into the Mississippi River and is 98% pure.” The UV system attacks the DNA of bacteria.