North Scott bests Clear Creek-Amana in Regional opener 11-4.
Lady Lancers open postseason with win
-
North Scott girls open postseaon with win
-
Lady Lancers headed back to State for 6t straight season
-
Bettendorf bests North Scott in PK’s
-
Lancers, Blue Devils honor veterans before doubleheader split
-
Rucker’s quick thinking gives North Scott huge MAC win
-
-
North Scott scores 4 times to beat West
-
North Scott Soccer falls in State Semi-Finals
-
Pleasant Valley girls race to Regional track title
-
The Score Sunday – Assumption, North Scott Soccer, FCA
-
Moline girls best Rock Island in postseason soccer opener
-
-
North Scott Trap Shooting wins State Title
-
North Scott bests Assumption in crazy MAC showdown
-
Bandits blank Wisconsin in home opener