Illinois Lottery resumes Mega Millions and Powerball ticket sales

CHICAGO, Illinois — After the Illinois House voted to override a budget veto by Governor Rauner, a budget was passed for the state for the first time in three years.

With the budget comes the return of Mega Millions and Powerball ticket sales, as well as prize payouts.

“The Illinois Lottery is pleased to announce that sales of Mega Millions and Powerball have resumed,” said Illinois Lottery Acting Director Greg Smith, “we appreciate the loyalty of our players and retail partners as we continue our mission to fun K-12 education.”

Players may purchase tickets at any of the 8,000 retail partners, via the mobile app, or at Illinoislottery.com.