GARDEN PLAIN, Illinois -- Emergency crews are investigating the cause of a fire inside of a machine shed in Garden Plain, Ill.

The crews responded to the 1400 block of Elk Road  just after 2:00 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, the shed, which contained painting and welding supplies, appears to be a total loss but it is still too early to assess all damages.

There were no injuries reported.