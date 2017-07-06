× Convicted murderer Gary Fortune’s appeal denied

DAVENPORT — The Iowa Appeals Court today affirmed the conviction of Gary Fortune, who was found guilty of stabbing a Davenport woman to death and injuring her husband in September, 2014.

Fortune was convicted in early 2016 and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Betty Simmons. He was also convicted of attempted murder, burglary and arson in connection with his attack on Betty and Jack Simmons. He was sentenced to a total of 75 years in prison for those crimes. At the time of the attack, Fortune was engaged to the Simmons’ daughter.

Fortune was at large for about 24 hours before he was captured at a bar in Reynolds, Illinois.

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said he is glad the conviction was upheld.

“This is one of the most brutal and ruthless murders I’ve prosecuted over almost 30 years,” Walton said.

Fortune has thirty days to seek further review from the Iowa Supreme Court