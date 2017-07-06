Chef Scott: Bacon, Orange, Chicken Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa - We're ready for the hot days of summer with a cool idea for your dinner table.

"We're going to make a nice warm bacon, mandarin orange, spinach salad today for you," says Scott Community College Chef Brad Scott, the director of the school's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center.

"Let's get started."

1. Fry 1 lb of diced bacon into a pan (serves four people)

2, Add 3 tbsp flour to make a paste

3. Add 1 tsp salt

4. Add 1 tbsp pepper

5. Add 1/2 cup cider vinegar

6. Add 1/4 cup of sugar

7. Stir

8. Add the juice of 1 can of mandarin orange

9. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes

10. Spoon 1/4 cup per person into spinach and mix

11. Serve immediately into salad bowls

12. Add red onion slices

13. Add a few oranges

14. Add shredded cheese

15. Add grilled onion to make it an entree

"You've got an entre' fit for a king or anybody else in your family," says Chef Scott.

"Enjoy."