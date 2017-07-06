× Bill Cosby retrial is set for November, judge rules

(CNN) — Bill Cosby will be retried on three charges of assault starting November 6 of this year, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, Judge Steven O’Neill ruled Thursday. The famed comedian stood trial in June on three charges of aggravated indecent assault for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home outside Philadelphia in January 2004. Judge O’Neill declared a mistrial in the case after jurors said they were unable to come to a unanimous verdict on any of the charges.