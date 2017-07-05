× Visitation, funeral set for Illinois trooper killed in crash

FARMER CITY, Ill. (AP) — A visitation and funeral are set to remember an Illinois State Police trooper who died in a vehicle crash.

Wednesday’s visitation for 37-year-old Ryan Albin will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and his funeral is 10 a.m. Thursday. School district and funeral home officials say both will be at Blue Ridge High School in Farmer City.

Albin died June 28 following a crash along Interstate 74 involving a tractor-trailer near a construction zone.

Last week, a procession of about 120 police vehicles brought Albin’s body from Urbana to the Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home in Farmer City. Albin grew up near Bellflower and went to Blue Ridge High School. He joined the state police in 2006 and was assigned to a Pontiac district as a canine officer.