Toasty Thursday… Strong thunderstorm may follow

The weather of late has been rather persistent with warm, humid conditions and a few stray thunderstorms passing briefly across the area.

A few clouds will be lingering around tonight, and so will the humidity. Overnight lows will drop around the upper 60s.

Still expected to be a toasty Thursday with highs around the 90 degree mark. Throw in some of that high humidity and you’re looking at upper 90s on the heat index. That night, a cold front will be approaching from the north popping a few strong thunderstorms along it. The main threats with one or two of these storms will be heavy rain and strong winds.

As planned, we’ll trim down the heat and humidity just in time for the upcoming weekend with highs in the lower 80s. Not totally dry this weekend as I do see a passing shower on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

