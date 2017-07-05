The Score Sunday – Assumption SB, Cubs Baseball, NASCAR and FCA story of the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Score Sunday features the Assumption Softball team. The Lady knights have won 38 straight games as they get ready for post season play. Corey Fineran from Ivy Envy talks about the Cubs and their podcast. Anthony Sandoval takes a look at the NASCAR season at the midway point.. The FCA story of the week features the Muscatine Basketball Camp.

